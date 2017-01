Read the full piece in SF Gate.

With the United States embarking on an enormously expensive top-to-bottom reconstitution of its nuclear arsenal, the moment has arrived to end a nearly 60-year national commitment to the nuclear triad by eliminating all land-based missiles. The U.S. would be better off strategically and financially without the triad, and this historic unilateral action would demonstrate to the world an unequivocal commitment to peace and security.

