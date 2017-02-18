Council Front and Center: February 18

What’s News:

Trump makes nuclear mistake on arms control treaty with Russia

Center National Advisory Board Members Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. and Senator Byron Dorgan published an op-ed in The Hill denouncing President Trump’s decision to “dangerously unsettle” widespread bipartisan support for New START on a recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the op-ed, click here.

Bring Democracy to America’s nuclear weapons

The existing U.S. policy to authorize a nuclear strike needs to change. A bill that would bring much-needed checks and balances to U.S. nuclear weapons policy has been introduced in both Houses of Congress. Read Council executive director John Tierney’s op-ed in The Hill here to know more.

Press Release: Russia’s Missile Violation Requires Leadership from President Trump

Russia’s reported violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty raises serious concerns and should be condemned in the strongest terms. The Trump Administration must respond in an intelligent and measured manner to address any violation while avoiding further escalation and destabilization. To continue reading, click here.

Press Release: President Trump Wrongly Criticizes Treaty that Limits Russian Nukes Aimed at U.S.

President Trump’s criticism of New START ignores essential facts about the benefits of the bilateral treaty, including how the treaty strengthens U.S. national security through verifiable nuclear weapons reductions and increased transparency. To continue reading, click here.

Read:

Putting Missile Defense on Pause

Center Senior Science Fellow Philip E. Coyle discussed missile defense systems and their impact on diplomatic relations between countries with The Cipher Brief. To read Mr. Coyle’s interview, click here.

Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the U.S. and the Former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics requires parties to eliminate nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles that are used at distances ranging from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. To know more about the INF Treaty, read the Center’s factsheet , here.

North Korea’s Launch Tests Missile and President Trump

On Feb. 12, North Korea launched its first ballistic missile test since President Trump took over the Oval Office. The Pukguksong-2 is a solid-fuel ballistic missile, representing a major advancement in North Korean missile technology. To know more about the launch, read Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace fellow Bernadette Stadler’s Nukes of Hazard blog post, here.

Why New START Matters

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump denounced the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) calling it a bad deal. Contrary to Mr. Trump’s views, New START is a strategic arms control agreement that was ratified by the United States Senate with bipartisan support. To read a Nukes of Hazard blog post explaining the significance of the treaty, click here.

New Team Members

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is pleased to introduce Bernadette Stadler, a Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellow, and Helen Thompson, a policy intern as new additions to our team. To read their bios, click here.

Trump or Tillerson’s Nuclear Diplomacy?

Senior Fellow John Isaacs captured Secretary Rex Tillerson’s positions on crucial nuclear weapons issues including his views on significant arms control treaties such as New START, the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and the much debated Iran nuclear agreement. To read his piece in The Medium, click here.

Save the Date:

Tune in on Feb. 22 at 6:00 PM EST

Council Executive Director John Tierney will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 PM EST and analyze President Trump’s nuclear agenda in the first 100 days of his presidency. Join the virtual town hall on Facebook or via the phone. For more details, click here.

Watch:

Video: European Missile Defense Debate

On Feb. 16 Center Senior Science Fellow Philip E. Coyle was a panelist in a debate arguing against U.S. expansion of European missile defenses, calling for a pause in the program that addresses a receding threat and antagonizes Russia. To watch the replay, click here.

Video: Jim Walsh on MSNBC

Council Board Member Jim Walsh comments on the most recent Iranian missile test, the White House’s reaction and possible implications for the Iran nuclear agreement. To watch the video clip, click here.