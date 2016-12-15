Council for a Livable World Board of Directors Announces New Board Members

Two new board members elected following biannual board meeting.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hazel Correa

HCorrea@clw.org

202.546.0795 x 2115

Washington, DC – Council for a Livable World’s board of directors recently gathered for its final meeting of 2016. During the gathering, the board elected State Representative Harold P. Naughton, Jr. (Hank), a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and Mr. Nicholas Paul Clark, CEO and Executive Director of Alexium International, as the board’s two newest members.

“We are honored to have Representative Naughton and Mr. Clark join our board of directors,” said John Tierney, Council for a Livable World’s Executive Director and a Member of the United States Congress from 1997-2015. “Both gentleman bring a unique and deep understanding of international security, arms control and non-proliferation that will help guide the organization during an uncertain political era.”

Representative Harold P. Naughton, Jr. (Hank) is the State Representative for Massachusetts’ 12th district and has been a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 1995. Rep. Naughton currently serves as the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, and is an appointed member of the State Department’s International Security Advisory Board, which advises the Department on arms control, international security, and other policy areas. He is a Commissioned Officer (Major) in the U.S. Army Reserve, and a veteran of the wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Major Naughton is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, and 15 additional prestigious military awards.

Nicholas Paul Clark is the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alexium International. Under his leadership, Alexium has developed relationships with the commercial sector and the Department of Defense, specifically the United States Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center. Mr. Clark served in the Australian Army with the Australian Defense Force, receiving military medals of commendation and spending time in Cambodia as a peacekeeper with the United Nations. Mr. Clark is the recipient of the bronze Stevie® Award as Executive of the Year 2016, which he received at the 14th annual American Business Awards competition in New York city in June 2016.

###

Council for a Livable World expresses its sincerest gratitude to Gene Pokorny for his dedicated service as a member of the Council board of directors. Mr. Pokorny announced his retirement during the biannual board meeting. His more than 50 years of service and commitment to the Council were acknowledged by the Board as his resignation was accepted with regret by those who had gained so much from the association with Gene.

The full list of board members is available on the Council for a Livable World website at http://livableworld.org/about/board/

For over 54 years, Council for a Livable World has been advocating for a more principled approach to U.S. national security and foreign policy. Our mission is to increase peace and security and to reduce the threats of war and nuclear weapons by representing our members in Washington and electing congressional candidates who support our goals. Learn more at www.LivableWorld.org.