Daily Kos wrote about Council for a Livable World

Received this e-mail today from the Council for a Livable World:

When the Senate confirmed Tom Price (R-Ga.) as Secretary of Health and Human Services, his congressional district in Georgia became vacant. Before President Trump, this district was a reliable seat for hawkish candidates. In 2012, Mitt Romney won the district with 61 percent of the vote. But President Trump just barely took the district last November with only 48 percent of the vote.

The tides have shifted, and progressive national security can win the seat!

When our team met Jon Ossoff (D-GA), the leading candidate in the upcoming special election, we were deeply impressed. Not only is Jon intelligent and ready to make a positive difference, he holds a deep understanding of key national security issues. If elected, Jon will be a champion for progressive national security values such as nuclear weapons reductions, sensible Pentagon spending and the importance of diplomacy.

