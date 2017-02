Hear the full podcast. (In German)

Council for a Livable World executive director John Tierney was interviewed on German radio network¬†Norddeutscher Rundfunk to talk about U.S. nuclear weapons, the president’s authority regarding the launch of nuclear weapons, the checks and balances in place in the U.S. on nuclear policy. The interview though conducted in English was translated into German. To hear the German podcast, click here and to read the transcript (in German) click here.