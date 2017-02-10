Executive Director John Tierney’s Op-ed on H.R. 669 and S. 200 in The Hill

Read the op-ed in The Hill.

Martin Luther King Jr. famously stated, “Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.”

Nearly 50 years after Dr. King’s assassination, his words continue to ring true. A quintessential example is the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal, which is comprised of approximately 7,000 warheads, each weapon many more times powerful than the bombs that devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

About 1,500 of these warheads are actively deployed, even though the Joint Chiefs of Staff says we could get away with far fewer weapons without harming deterrence.

