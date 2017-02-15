Save the Date

On Feb. 22, Council for a Livable World’s executive director John Tierney (former Member of Congress from 1997 to 2015) will host a virtual townhall to discuss the nuclear agenda under the Trump Administration.

The virtual townhall will be held on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:00-6:30 PM eastern standard time (EST). To tune in:

Dial-in Number: (641) 715-0632 Participant Access Code: 342145

Or

Join the call live streamed on Facebook.

Be sure to like the Council Facebook page to receive a notification when we go live.

John Tierney will briefly discuss President Trump’s nuclear agenda in the first 100 days, and what we expect in the coming months. Mr. Tierney will wrap up with a question and answer (Q&A) session. To ask him a question, email it in advance to hcorrea@clw.org.

We are charged up and ready to go. We hope you will tune in for our virtual townhall!