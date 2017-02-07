Senior Fellow John Isaacs in The Medium

Read Senior Fellow John Isaacs’ Op-Ed in The Medium.

Former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson, recently approved to be the United States Secretary of State, remains a controversial choice because of previous positions on Russia and climate change.

But interestingly, Secretary Tillerson’s positions on crucial nuclear weapons issues as expressed at his confirmation hearing and responses to written questions may infer some hope of a moderating influence on President Trump’s erratic approach.

