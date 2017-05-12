Jon Ossoff for House

CONTRIBUTE

Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is running in the special election for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District, which was formerly represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (R). The election takes place on June 20, 2017. His opponent, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, has conservative national security positions, such as supporting increased Pentagon spending with zero accountability and opposing the Iran nuclear agreement. Polling shows Ossoff slightly ahead, but it will be a very close election.

Ossoff supports the Iran nuclear agreement, new nuclear arms control talks with Russia, and a sensible Pentagon budget. He has the endorsements of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), for whom he interned, and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA). He worked on Capitol Hill for five years. For Johnson, Osoff served as national security staffer, focusing on House Armed Services Committee.

In 2015, after entering the private sector, Ossoff led a company that investigates corrupt politicians and organized crime. He led a team that secretly filmed and exposed more than 30 corrupt judges taking bribes in Ghana. This year, producing a documentary for the BBC, he led a team that exposed atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq.

