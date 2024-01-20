Council: Front and Center: January 20, 2024

STRONG WOMEN ADDED TO LIST OF ENDORSED CANDIDATES Council for a Livable World has endorsed two additional strong women for 2024: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN-05) and Kirsten Engel (D-AZ-06). Both face tough races and we are excited to highlight them. Rep. Omar has a perfect voting record on the issues the Council tracks and has been a leading congressional voice for building a more inclusive and progressive foreign policy. She has advocated for policies that would put diplomacy first to make military action a last resort; cut waste and redundancy from the Pentagon budget; reconsider harmful sanctions and other interventionist policies; and prevent a war with Iran. Kirsten Engel is challenging first-term Rep. Juan Ciscomani in a seat she almost won in 2022, missing it by just 1.4 percent last cycle. An environmental law professor at the University of Arizona, Engel is aware of the existential threats posed by nuclear weapons and climate change and how those threats affect each other. You can see the full list of our endorsed candidates at the bottom of this newsletter from now until November 2024. Meanwhile, we urge you to flag the following pages that will be updated throughout the election cycle: Donate to all or some endorsed Senate candidates | Donate to all or some endorsed House candidates | Donate to all or some endorsed House and Senate candidates. You can also find bios and donation links for all of candidates on our respective House and Senate candidate list pages. As a reminder, the Council is now and has always been nonpartisan; unfortunately, like nearly every other issue in Washington today, nuclear arms control has become an issue that is perceived as partisan and that therefore often limits who we endorse.