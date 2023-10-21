Council: Front and Center: October 21, 2023

RUSSIA LOOKS TO DE-RATIFY COMPREHENSIVE NUCLEAR-TEST-BAN TREATY AS MISSILE ATTACKS ON UKRAINE CONTINUE

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine have continued in recent weeks as Ukraine rations its stock of various missile defenses. On October 18, it was reported that Ukraine used the Western-supplied ATACMS for the first time on the battlefield, striking Russian positions in occupied territory. Meanwhile, Russia launched a sizeable offensive in eastern Ukraine, sending thousands of Russian troops toward positions near two areas — the city of Avdiivka and the previously liberated city of Kupiansk. It’s been reported that Russia has absorbed heavy casualties during this push.

Meanwhile, Russian cargo ships have been spotted at North Korean ports, reportedly being stocked with arms and munitions. With recent talk of weapons transfers between the two states, the real concern should be what kinds of technology and resources North Korea is receiving in return, according to Senior Policy Director John Erath.

Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently instructed the State Duma, Russia’s lower parliamentary body, to deliberate de-ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), indicating that he wants to “mirror” the United States, which has signed but not ratified the CTBT. Putin said he is “not ready to say now whether we really need or don’t need to conduct tests.”

On October 17, the Duma took the first step toward revoking CTBT ratification. The decertification came on the heels of a self-reported successful test of a nuclear-powered Russian cruise missile, codenamed Skyfall by NATO. Moreover, Russia has been observed increasing activity at its nuclear test facilities in a possible gear-up to resuming testing.

186 countries have signed the treaty and 178 have ratified it. The United States Senate failed to ratify the CTBT in 1999 by a vote of 51-48. Only North Korea has conducted nuclear tests in the last two decades.