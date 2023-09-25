Council: Front and Center: September 25, 2023

THE FUTURE OF ARMS CONTROL: ANNUAL CONFERENCE RECAP

The Council’s sister organization, the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, hosted its annual conference September 19 with both in-person and virtual attendees, including hundreds of supporters like you.

The theme was the future of arms control, and our expert speakers discussed critical topics including involving China in arms control negotiations, the changing role of arms control, using technological advancements in treaty verification and more.

Here’s a link to the livestream video on YouTube in case you weren’t able to join us or want to save it and rewatch it again, along with a breakdown of key points:

0:01: Opening remarks by Executive Director and former Congressman John Tierney

21:12: Panel 1: Adjusting to a World Where Russia Is Not Following New START, featuring Amb. Rose Gottemoeller, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO; Dr. Togzhan Kassenova, Center board member, author, and Senior Fellow, Center for Policy Research at SUNY-Albany; and Center Senior Policy Director John Erath; moderated by Julian Borger, World Affairs Editor at The Guardian

1:20:32: Panel 2: Arms Control Relevance, featuring Alexandra Bell, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State; Ankit Panda, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Dr. Mahsa Rouhi, Research Fellow at National Defense University; moderated by David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent for The New York Times

2:24:30: Keynote address by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

