Council: Front and Center April 29

What’s News:

A False Sense of Security

Many senior U.S. officials claim that North Korean missiles will not get through U.S. missile defenses. However, all available evidence suggests that such claims are simply untrue. For details, read Center Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle and Policy Analyst James McKeon’s op-ed in U.S. News and World Report. Click here.

Senators: Little learned during rare all-hands North Korea briefing

Earlier this week nearly every U.S. senator attended an unusual all-hands meeting on North Korea at the White House. However, after the meeting several lawmakers said they learned little during the briefing. For more details, click here.

What We Are Reading:

An Introduction to Ballistic Missile Defense

The U.S. has developed and deployed a number of systems in an attempt to defend the U.S. homeland, troops and facilities abroad, and allies against ballistic missile attacks. How effective are they? What are the challenges that have plagued ballistic missile defenses? For answers to these questions, read the Center’s two-page fact sheet here.

Ballistic vs. Cruise Missiles

What are the differences between ballistic missiles and cruise missiles? Read the Center’s one-page fact sheet to find out. Click here.

CTBTO Preparatory Commission Verification Regime at Risk

Earlier this year, Rep. Joe Wilson and Sen. Tom Cotton introduced companion bills in the House and Senate that, if enacted into law, would restrict funding for the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). To know more, read a Nukes of Hazard blog post by Center intern Helen Thompson here.

Center in the Press:

Center Senior Science Fellow John Gilbert quoted in Chemistry World on Syria’s chemical weapons. To read the article, click here.

Center Board Member Dr. Jim Walsh quoted in Foxtrot Alpha on a potential refugee crisis on the Korean Peninsula. To read the article, click here.

Upcoming Event:

MIT Conference: Reducing the Threat of Nuclear War

Next Saturday, May 6, Council Executive Director John Tierney and Board Member Prof. Aron Bernstein will participate in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conference, “Reducing the Threat of Nuclear War.” For more details on the event, click here.

Nukes of Hazard Podcast:

Goldsboro and the Nuclear News

In case you missed it, listen to the first Nukes of Hazard podcast that covers the 1961 Goldsboro incident when a nuclear bomb almost detonated over North Carolina. It also includes an update of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the latest news on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and SoundCloud.

