Council: Front and Center June 3

We May Not Be Able to Stop a North Korean Missile

Executive Director John Tierney explains why the successful intercept test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) program must be put in context. The program has a testing success record, in highly scripted conditions, of just four out of ten since 2004 – and its cost $40 billion and counting. To read the op-ed, click here.

Expert: Missile Defense Test Result is No Reason to Expand Program

Center Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle further analyzes the test in our press release. Read the release by clicking here.

North Korea Missile Activity in 2017

The Center has cataloged and analyzed each of the nine missile tests conducted by North Korea in 2017. To read our handy fact sheet on North Korea’s missile activity in 2017, click here.

Meet Our Summer Interns

The Center has two new summer interns – John Walsh and Kevin Kramer. John is an MA student in the Strategic Studies concentration at Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies. Kevin is an undergraduate at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he studies Political Science. To read their full bios, click here.

Executive Director John Tierney and Senior Science Fellow Philip Coyle were quoted in Santa Barbara Independent about the recently conducted Ground-based Missile Defense (GMD) test. To read the article, click here.

John Tierney was quoted in Al Jazeera on the GMD test. To read the article, click here.

Philip Coyle joined KPCC’s Larry Mantle, host of AirTalk on 89.3 KPCC – Southern California Public Radio to discuss the GMD test. To listen to the episode, click here.

Philip Coyle was widely quoted on the recent Ground-based Missile Defense (GMD) test.

To read the Associated Press article, click here.

To read the New York Times article, click here.

To read the Foreign Policy article, click here.

To read The Atlantic article, click here.

To read the WIRED article, click here.

To read the CNN article, click here.

To read the Defense News article, click here.

To read the NPR article, click here.

To read the Brisbane Times articles, click here.

To read The Week article, click here.

John Tierney was quoted in Fox News shooting down claims that North Korea is capable of inflicting a serious electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack against the United States. To read the article, click here.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Martin Heinrich, who the Council for a Livable World endorsed in 2012, is running for re-election in 2018. In the Senate, Heinrich has maintained a progressive record, supporting the New START agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and a robust non-proliferation programs budget. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

The Council has endorsed Senator Jon Tester of Montana for re-election. For years, Senator Tester has supported critical progressive national security priorities, and now it’s time to help him win re-election. To make a contribution to his re-election campaign, click here.

Jon Ossoff (D-GA)

Jon Ossoff has a progressive national security vision. He supports nuclear weapons reductions, sensible Pentagon spending and understands the importance of diplomacy. To make a contribution to his election campaign, click here.

