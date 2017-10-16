Council: Front and Center October 14

Council: Front and Center

An update on arms control, national security, and politics from Council for a Livable World

Nukes of Hazard Podcast

Stay tuned for a special podcast rebuffing President Trump’s claims about the Iran Deal, and explaining why Congress must preserve the agreement.

What’s News

Ignoring all evidence and testimony from military leaders, President Trump has “decertified” the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), the President is required to certify that Iran is in compliance with the agreement every 90 days. Click here to read our press release explaining why Congress must preserve the agreement.

Center in the Press

Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell was quoted in the Washington Post rebutting President Trump’s claim that GMD is 97% accurate. Read more

Szilard Advisory Board member Jon Wolfsthal co-wrote a piece in Foreign Policy listing reasons why the U.S. should not seek to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea. Read more

Szilard Advisory Board member Ned Price wrote an op-ed featured in publications including the Charlotte Observer asserting that dismantling the JCPOA damages prospects for peace in North Korea. Read more

Scientists Working Group member Gregory Koblentz co-wrote an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on the medical consequences of a nuclear detonation. Read more

Szilard Advisory Board member Jon Wolfsthal wrote an op-ed for War on the Rocks advocating for approaches to advancing disarmament. Read more

Policy Analyst James McKeon was quoted in The Root expressing the belief that Americans should be careful not to dismiss North Korea’s technological advances. Read more

Board member Retired Col. Richard Klass was quoted in The Hilldiscussing the deployment of U.S. resources to South Korea. Read more

Policy Analyst James McKeon was quoted in Salon discussing the capabilities of the U.S.’s nuclear arsenal. Read more

Special Event

As is widely known, Secretary William J. Perry continues to be a leading voice of sanity in the field of nuclear policy, and he is relentless in his efforts to educate the public about such a critical issue. His newest online offering is a complimentary online course, “The Threat of Nuclear Terrorism,” offered through Stanford University. Learn more and enroll

The Council is sponsoring a conference, “Presidential first Use of Nuclear Weapons: Is it legal? Is it constitutional? Is it just?” to be held in Boston on November 4, 2017. Learn more and register

Council Endorsed Candidates

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator Angus King (I-ME)

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Like and follow the Center and Council on Facebook and on Twitter – Center and Council.