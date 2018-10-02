Early voting has begun

Did you know that general election early voting and absentee balloting have already begun?

With 34 days before the election, absentee voting has started in Minnesota and some other states across the country.

That means the final push for the election has to begin now. Will you support these Council-endorsed candidates in Minnesota? Their victories could be the difference for control of the House and Senate.

Please support these great endorsees who believe that reducing nuclear threats is critically important:

Sen. Tina Smith, a former lieutenant governor in the state, has a narrow lead over state senator Karin Housley.

Dan Feehan (D-MN-01), who served in the Pentagon on military readiness, will tackle waste, fraud and abuse in the Pentagon budget.

Angie Craig (D-MN-02), used to work for St. Jude Medical on health policy and is running for a seat she only lost by two points in 2016.

Can we count on you to contribute generously to these three candidates for this final push?