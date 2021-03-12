House Campaign Committees Begin Selecting 2022 Target Races

By John D. Isaacs

With the House so evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, both parties are gearing up for the 2022 elections in which control of the House will be at stake. The current breakdown is 221 Democrats and 211 Republicans, with three vacancies.

A complication for both parties, however, is that the decentennial federal census that guides the drawing of House district boundaries has been delayed by six months. Thus, both parties are not sure which boundaries they will be dealing with and primaries may be postponed.

Interestingly, the two parties almost completely agree on which Democrats will be most vulnerable to a 2022 challenge. The Democratic Frontline Members and the Republican list of Battleground or Underperforming Democrats are very similar lists. Underperforming Democrats are those who won by less than 10% and underperformed the presidential ballot.

Those Members with double asterisks after their names were endorsed by Council for a Livable World in 2020. While the Council has not made any endorsements yet for the 2022 midterms, we will be paying close attention to these races.

These lists will be adjusted during the election season, and both parties will later publish lists of the most vulnerable Republicans.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) 2021-2022 Frontline Program Members

Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01)

Josh Harder (CA-10) **

Katie Porter (CA-45) **

Mike Levin (CA-49) **

Jahana Hayes (CT-05)

Lucy McBath (GA-06) **

Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07)

Cindy Axne (IA-03)

Lauren Underwood (IL-14)

Sharice Davids (KS-03)

Jared Golden (ME-02) **

Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)

Haley Stevens (MI-11)

Angie Craig (MN-02) **

Chris Pappas (NH-01) **

Andy Kim (NJ-03) **

Tom Malinowski (NJ-07) **

Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Steven Horsford (NV-04) **

Antonio Delgado (NY-19)

Peter DeFazio (OR-04)

Susan Wild (PA-07) **

Matt Cartwright (PA-08)

Conor Lamb (PA-17)

Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07)

Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15)

Colin Allred (TX-32) **

Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Abigail Spanberger (VA-07)

Kim Schrier (WA-08) **

Ron Kind (WI-03)

National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) Targets for 2022

BATTLEGROUND DEMOCRATS

Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01)

Josh Harder (CA-10) **

Charlie Crist (FL-13)

Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07)

Cindy Axne (IA-03)

Lauren Underwood (IL-14)

Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

Jared Golden (ME-02) **

Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)

Haley Stevens (MI-11)

Angie Craig (MN-02) **

Andy Kim (NJ-03) **

Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05)

Tom Malinowski (NJ-07) **

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Steven Horsford (NV-04) **

Tim Ryan (OH-13)

Peter DeFazio (OR-04)

Susan Wild (PA-07) **

Matt Cartwright (PA-08)

Conor Lamb (PA-17)

Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07)

Vincente Gonzalez (TX-15)

Henry Cuellar (TX-28)

Filemon Vela (TX-34)

Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Abigail Spanberger (VA-07)

Kim Schrier (WA-08) **

Ron Kind (WI-03)

UNDERPERFORMING DEMOCRATS

Katie Porter (CA-45) **

Mike Levin (CA-49) **

Lucy McBath (GA-06) **

Sean Casten (IL-06)

Sharice Davids (KS-03)

Chris Pappas (NH-01) **

Kurt Schrader (OR-05)

Colin Allred (TX-32) **

REDISTRICTING WATCH