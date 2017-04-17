Join Senator Chris Van Hollen and Us for Coffee, Bagels and Conversation

It’s been just 87 days since Donald Trump took office and he keeps confirming our worst fears. From dangerously erratic foreign policy moves to disastrous health care proposals and reckless budget cuts, this Administration seems hell bent on reversing much of the progress we have made. They have coined terms like “alternative facts” to fit their alternative reality, and tried to turn fake news into real news.

But the good news is that the American people are fighting back to protect our country and her values. The day after the inauguration millions of Americans turned out for the Women’s Marches in Washington and around the country. Since then, people have flocked to Town Hall meetings and flooded Congress with phone calls and emails. And we will keep mobilizing until we defeat the reckless Trump agenda so we can focus on advancing the common good.

The March for Science on Earth Day — Saturday, April 22nd — will be an important opportunity to demonstrate that ‘We the People’ will not stand for a President who seeks to bury the truth and has turned the White House into an evidence-free zone.

On the morning of the Science March, Council for a Livable World is teaming up with Senator Chris Val Hollen and community leaders to host a breakfast conversation over bagels and coffee at the Stuart Mott House on Capitol Hill. Hope you can join us.

The Mott House is located at 122 Maryland Ave NE (a short walk from Union Station) and is close to the march.

Please RSVP here if you would like to join us from 8 to 10 am on April 22, 2017 to discuss the importance of a fact-based policy agenda and the urgent need to defeat the cynical attacks on science, evidence-based policy-making, medical research, and government agencies that help protect our health, food, air, water, and climate.