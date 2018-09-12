New close House races

Friend,

The Trump Administration continues to promote dangerous national security policies, such as building a new “low-yield” nuclear weapon and the continued abrogation of the Iran nuclear agreement.

We need Members of Congress who will stand up to the Administration’s approach. Our two latest endorsements will do just that, but they need your help to cross the finish line in first place this November.

Former Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV-04) was elected to the House in 2012; he was defeated in 2014 in a close race by Cresent Hardy (R) during a red tide. Now the two candidates are squaring off again. Horsford was the first African-American to serve as Majority Leader in the Nevada Senate and the first African-American to represent Nevada in Congress. He supports continued adherence to the Iran nuclear agreement and endorses further negotiated nuclear arms reductions with Russia.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL-26) is challenging incumbent Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R) in a district Hillary Clinton carried by 16 points. She immigrated to the United States as a child from Ecuador after losing her father to gun violence. She is steeped in Council issues, having taken graduate school courses on nuclear arms control treaties and non-proliferation.

Will you support these excellent candidates and help them win on election day?

Thank you for all you do.

Sincerely,

James McKeon

Political Director

Council for a Livable World