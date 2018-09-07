Nukes top priority if House flips

Friend, At a recent event, Rep. Adam Smith laid out his plan for what the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) would look like if progressives take the House, which would make him the Chair of the committee. Smith said a new congressional makeup would allow him and his colleagues to oppose excessive nuclear weapon spending. They would also rein in the Trump Administration’s dangerous national security priorities, like new “low-yield” nuclear options. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Three Council endorsees currently sit on the HASC with Rep. Smith, and all three voted against the new, “low-yield” nuclear option. Will you help them win their contests? Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) is running against Justin Fareed (R), whom he beat in the race for the open seat in 2016. The district has voted consistently progressive in recent years, but the outcome of this race is far from a sure thing. We need to keep him on the HASC. Reps. Jacky Rosen (D-NV-03) and Beto O’Rourke (D-TX-16) are both running against incumbents for Senate seats. If they win their respective races, they will bring their HASC experience with them — and their wisdom is sorely needed in the Senate. Will you help these three Members of Congress win their races and help make nuclear weapons policy a priority? Thank you for all you do. Sincerely, John Isaacs

Senior Fellow

Council for a Livable World