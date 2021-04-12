ON THE PASSING OF OLTHEA LUDWIG (“LEE”) HART

The Board of Directors, Advisory Board and staff at Council for a Livable World (CLW) extend sincere condolences to Senator Gary Hart and the entire Hart family for the loss of Olthea (Lee) Hart. Ms. Hart, who was the wife of CLW Advisory Board member and former Chair of CLW Board of Directors (2006-2009) Senator Gary Hart, died last week after a brief illness.

Lee Hart was a mother, English teacher and active campaigner for Sen. Hart’s two Senate runs and two presidential runs. The couple were long-time Council supporters. She was known for her love of family, traveling and nature. She was 85.

We wish Senator Hart and the family an abundance of warm memories to bring them peace and comfort at this time.