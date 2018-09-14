Three crucial Senate races

Friend,

With less than two months to go, Council for a Livable World-backed candidates are in very tight races. As Washington Post political reporter Dan Balz just wrote, “It’s the battle for the Senate that could provide the most drama on election night.”

These three candidates can help block President Trump’s nuclear weapons plans.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI): The latest Marquette University polls released in early September had Tammy only barely ahead of the newly nominated Republican candidate, Republican Leah Vukmir, by only 49%–47%. She needs our help.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT): While there has been little polling, the Real Clear Politics average of polls has Tester only 5.5% ahead of his Republican opponent, State Auditor Matt Rosendale (R), in a state easily carried by Donald Trump in 2016. He needs our help.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH): Brown has maintained a steady lead against multimillionaire Rep. Jim Renacci, (R), but an early September poll gave Brown only a 46%–42% lead. Ohio is tilting conservative. The governor, all statewide positions, one senator and the majority of House members are represented by conservatives. He needs our help.

Won’t you please consider a generous contribution today to Tammy Baldwin, Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown?

Thank you for your involvement in the critical 2018 campaigns.

Sincerely,

John Isaacs

Senior Fellow

Council for a Livable World