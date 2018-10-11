Who wonks are most excited about

Last week, I hosted a presentation for the nuclear arms control community about the candidates we feel will be strong allies in Congress if elected — and which races can use our help the most.

It was an opportunity for the Council to leverage its unique role as the oldest and most respected nuclear policy organization that specifically endorses congressional candidates.

The community of peace and security wonks like me are very hopeful that this election will bring some much needed change in Congress while retaining some of the biggest champions for our issues.

Here are some of our endorsees the community is most excited to work with to help us reach our policy goals:

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI): A longtime Council endorsee, Baldwin is facing a barrage of outside spending in a state President Trump won in 2016. She is an outspoken proponent of reducing nuclear threats, and we need to keep her in the Senate.

A longtime Council endorsee, Baldwin is facing a barrage of outside spending in a state President Trump won in 2016. She is an outspoken proponent of reducing nuclear threats, and we need to keep her in the Senate. Amy McGrath (D-KY-06): After serving in Iraq, McGrath became vocal about the need to investigate the flawed decision-making that brought our troops there. She has taught courses in the U.S. Naval Academy, including one on the Iran deal, which she supports.

After serving in Iraq, McGrath became vocal about the need to investigate the flawed decision-making that brought our troops there. She has taught courses in the U.S. Naval Academy, including one on the Iran deal, which she supports. Dan Kohl (D-WI-06): The co-founder of progressive pro-Israel, pro-peace organization J Street has long advocated for the Iran nuclear deal and is a strong supporter of nuclear arms control treaties.

I hope you are as excited about these three outstanding candidates as we are. We desperately need their expertise and wisdom in Congress. Will you help them get there?