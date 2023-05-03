‘A TIMELY AND APPROPRIATE RESPONSE TO MODERN NUCLEAR WEAPONS CONCERNS’: STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF THE ‘BLOCK NUCLEAR LAUNCH BY AUTONOMOUS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ACT’

(MAY 3—WASHINGTON) In response to the bipartisan, bicameral introduction of the Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act by Reps. Ted Lieu, Don Beyer and Ken Buck and Sen. Ed Markey, Council for a Livable World releases the following statement on behalf of Executive Director and former nine-term Congressman John Tierney:

“Council for a Livable World is proud to endorse wholeheartedly bipartisan legislation that would reduce the risk of a nuclear weapon being launched by mistake due to the agency of artificial intelligence at the expense of human intelligence,” Tierney said.

“Codifying existing Department of Defense policy by requiring a human to be involved in the nuclear launch process is just one more necessary step in safeguarding the U.S. nuclear arsenal and command-and-control process. As policymakers and national security officials consistently assess technology’s rapid advancements and how artificial intelligence (AI) might be used for good, it’s also necessary for those who oversee this country’s most destructive weapons to evaluate ways to make weapons safer constantly — including from advancing technology. Following the recommendation of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to keep a human in the loop at all stages of the nuclear launch process is a timely and appropriate response to modern nuclear weapons concerns. My former colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers of Congress should quickly and enthusiastically sign on to this legislation to demonstrate support for this commonsense legislation to reduce nuclear threats.”

