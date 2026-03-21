Council: Front and Center: March 21, 2026

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CITES NUCLEAR CONCERNS AS REASON FOR WAR IN IRAN

On February 28, in the midst of diplomatic negotiations on Iran’s nuclear weapons program, the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated military operation against Iran. The Trump administration cited anxiety over Iran’s nuclear weapons program as one of the confusing and sometimes contradictory justifications for the attack, despite a lack of evidence that Iran had restarted its nuclear activity. Iran’s nuclear facilities were not targeted until days after the war began, when the Natanz nuclear facility was struck on March 2, casting doubt on the validity of this justification. Further, President Donald Trump and administration officials repeatedly stated that Iran’s nuclear facilities were “obliterated” in attacks last June.

The reverberations of this war are being felt around the world as Iranian retaliatory missile strikes impact countries across the region and shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz are gridlocked, leading to rising global oil prices. The risk of further escalation continues to rise.

Additionally, uncertainty swirls around the nuclear specter in Iran. Earlier this month, President Trump told reporters that he had not ruled out the possible deployment of ground troops in Iran to seize Iran’s stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium by force; the logistics and risk involved in such a mission “would be prohibitive, to say the least,” one source told CNN. Of further concern is the uncertainty regarding the nuclear doctrine of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has indicated that Iran’s nuclear doctrine under the new Supreme Leader is not likely to change significantly, theoretically signaling a continuation of his predecessor’s fatwa against the development and/or use of weapons of mass destruction. As this war unfolds, we seem to be left with more questions than answers.

Council for a Livable World categorically opposes this war of choice. The day it began, we issued a statement condemning the attack and calling on Congress to act.

“The self-declared ‘President of Peace’ proved that he doesn’t take negotiation and diplomacy seriously,” said Executive Director and former Congressman John Tierney. “He has chosen, seemingly unilaterally, to risk the lives of American servicemembers and civilians in the Middle East without a legal basis or a clear strategy.”

Council for a Livable World joined 250 other organizations from across the issue spectrum in not only opposing the war but sending a clear message to Congress: not one more dollar for this illegal war. Further, any future candidate endorsements will reflect our commitment to opposing this war and any funding for it.