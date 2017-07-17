Council: Front and Center July 15

NUKES OF HAZARD PODCAST:

The Iran Deal Two-Year Anniversary

It’s been two years since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — commonly known as the Iran Deal — was signed. This episode features Amb. Wendy Sherman, the lead U.S. negotiator of the agreement, and Richard Nephew, the lead American sanctions expert during the negotiations. Amb. Sherman and Mr. Nephew discuss the merits of the agreement and the consequences of a U.S. withdrawal from it. Listen on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or SoundCloud.

WHAT’S NEWS:

Without the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the World Would be in Supreme Danger

Friday marked the second anniversary of the Iran nuclear agreement. In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Boris Johnson, Britain’s foreign secretary explains that without the Iran Deal, we would have yet another crisis in the Middle East. To read the op-ed, click here.

House Backs Massive Increase in Defense Spending

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of an annual defense bill on Friday, backing President Donald Trump’s desire for a bigger, stronger military. The House FY 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizes up to $696 billion in spending for the Department of Defense. To know more, click here.

CACNP Awarded Joint Grant from Carnegie Corporation and Macarthur Foundation Nuclear Security Grant

Following a highly competitive proposal process, the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation has received a $492,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation focused on building support for strong and lasting nuclear security policies. To read the press release, click here.

WHAT WE ARE READING:

Iran Nuclear Agreement: Implementation

On July 14, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, turned two. The Center has detailed Iran’s obligations under the agreement and explained how the deal blocks all Iran’s possible paths to a nuclear bomb. To read the fact sheet, click here.

Council for a Livable World Letter on Various National Defense Bill Amendments

The Council sent a letter to all House Democrats urging them to vote on certain amendments in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). To read the letter, click here.

Policy and Communications Internships

The Center is accepting applications for fall interns from students and recent graduates interested in policies to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons and increase peace and security. To know more, click here.

