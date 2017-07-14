Council for a Livable World Letter on Various National Defense Bill Amendments

Council for a Livable World letter sent to Members of Congress.

Council for a Livable World

July 13, 2017

Today’s first recorded House votes on amendments expected 1:30 – 2:30 July 13

Dear Representative:

When the House begins voting on amendments to the Fiscal Year 2018 Defense Authorization, there will be debates on some significant national security issues.

Council for a Livable World urges you to vote “yes” on the following amendments :

Amendment #8 1st rule: Ground-launched intermediate range missile: Blumenauer (D-OR), Lee (D-CA), Ellison (D-MN) amendment No. 311 requires that before funding for a new ground-launched intermediate range missile is appropriated, the Secretary of Defense must certify that ground-launched intermediate range missile is the preferred system for maintaining overall deterrence for the United States and NATO in the face of the Russian violation of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, such a missile maintains strategic stability with the Russian Federation, and that a new Nuclear Posture Review has been completed. Further, the Secretary of State must affirm that this program is necessary to return Russia to full compliance with the INF Treaty, at least one NATO country has agreed to host the missile, and the North Atlantic Council endorses deployment. Recorded vote pending 7/13/17

STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY

Development of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Range Ground-Launched Missile System: The Administration objects to sections 1244 and 1245, which would establish a program of record to develop a road-mobile, ground-launched cruise missile system and would purport to abrogate Article VI of the INF treaty. The Administration is currently developing an integrated diplomatic, military, and economic response strategy that maximizes pressure on Russia. It is also evaluating those military capabilities that are needed to protect our national security. This provision unhelpfully ties the Administration to a specific missile system, which would limit potential military response options. Section 1245(d) would also raise concerns among NATO allies and could deprive the Administration of the flexibility to make judgments about the timing and nature of invoking our legal remedies under the treaty. The Administration would support broad authorization of research and development on missile systems, including those prohibited by the treaty, to determine candidate systems that could become programs of record.

Amendment #10 1st rule: Nuclear modernization cost estimate: Aguilar (D-CA) amendment No. 93 requires a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) 30-year cost estimate for the nuclear modernization program rather than 10 years. Recorded vote pending 7/13/17

Amendment #12 1st rule: Nuclear modernization cost estimate: Garamendi (D-CA), Quigley (D-IL), Blumenauer (D-OR), Larsen (D-WA), Smith (D-WA), Hanabusa (D-HI), Ellison (D-MN), Polis (D-CO), and Walz (D-MN) amendment No. 142 requires a 25-year cost estimate of the nuclear modernization program rather than 10 years. Recorded vote pending 7/13/17

Amendment #13 1st rule: Nuclear-tipped cruise missile: Blumenauer (D-OR), Garamendi (D-CA), Quigley (D-IL), Smith (D-WA), Lee (D-CA), Ellison (D-MN) amendment No. 314 limits spending for a new nuclear-capable air-launched cruise missile and the life extension program for the W80-4 warhead until the Pentagon completes the Nuclear Posture Review that assesses the weapon. Recorded vote pending 7/13/17

Amendment #45 1st rule: Audit the Pentagon: Conaway (R-TX), Courtney (D-CT), Jones (R-NC), Lee (D-CA), Shea-Porter (D-NH) amendment No. 371 requires the Pentagon to report by March 31, 2019 and annually thereafter on audit progress and remediation efforts necessary to reach complete auditability. Adopted in En Bloc package #2

Amendment #46 1st rule:: Audit the Pentagon: Burgess (R-TX), Lee (D-CA), Welch (D-VT), DeFazio (D-OR), Schakowsky (D-IL), Lance (R-NJ) amendment No. 85 requires a report on how close each Pentagon department is to passing an audit. Adopted in En Bloc package #2

Amendment #114 – 2nd rule: Proliferation of nuclear weapons: Larsen (D-WA) amendment No. 115 requires a plan for verification, detection and monitoring of nuclear weapons and fissile material.

Council for a Livable World urges you to vote “no” on the following amendments :

Amendment #9 1st rule: Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty organization (CTBO): Wilson (R-SC) amendment No. 211 blocks funds for the CTBO except funds used for the international monitoring system. Adopted by voice vote 7/12/17

Amendment #14 – 2nd rule: Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM): Cheney (R-WY) amendment No. 102 bars reductions in alert levels or numbers of ICBM’s below 400.

Amendment #104 – 2nd rule: Ballistic missile defense: Lamborn (R-CO), Kinzinger (R-IL), Hunter (R-CA), Franks (R-AZ), Wilson (R-SC) amendment No. 364 requires an Initial Operational Capability of a boost phase ballistic missile defense by Dec. 31, 2020.

Amendment #105 – 2nd rule: Ballistic missile defense: Young (R-AK) amendment No. 278 authorizes 28 new ground-based mid-course interceptors, requires a report on building up to 100 additional interceptors and encourages the acceleration of the development, testing, and fielding of the redesigned kill vehicle, the multi-object kill vehicle, the C3 booster, a space-based sensor layer, an airborne laser on unmanned aerial vehicles, and an additional missile defense site on the East Coast or in the Midwest.

Sincerely,

John Tierney

Executive Director

Council for a Livable World

Member of Congress (former) 01/03/1997-01/03/2015