Council: Front and Center: May 18, 2024

RUSSIA PREDICTABLY ESCALATES NUCLEAR RHETORIC; BIDEN ADMIN. SAYS RESEARCH SATELLITE LAUNCHED BEFORE WAR

New reporting indicates that the Biden administration believes Russia launched a research spacecraft for an anti-satellite nuclear weapon shortly before invading Ukraine in 2022, though the satellite itself was not nuclear. This revelation comes on the heels of the administration’s increasing concerns that Russia will add nuclear weapons to its counterspace capabilities, and only weeks after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution reaffirming commitment to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which Russia is a party.

This new capability is purportedly designed to destroy satellites, not to launch attacks against the U.S. mainland or any other countries from space, and there is no indication that it actually works.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China and issued a joint statement with Xi Jinping (more on that below). He also announced military exercises this week including practice for potential use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. These drills are significant, writes Senior Policy Director John Erath in his latest blog post, because the 2014 seizure of Crimea followed an “exercise” designed to disguise Russian military movements.

While these developments are concerning, they are not surprising, writes Erath. Every year around this time, Russia celebrates its “Victory Day” with excessive self-congratulation and its leaders typically invoke strong rhetoric as they seek to forward their perceived interests. Since the beginning of the month, Russia has threatened NATO and the United Kingdom, and has accused the United States of increasing the global nuclear risk by aiding Ukraine, but this may mask underlying weakness.