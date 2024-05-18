Council: Front and Center: May 18, 2024

|
The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation is the Council’s affiliated 501(c)(3) research organization.
|
RUSSIA PREDICTABLY ESCALATES NUCLEAR RHETORIC; BIDEN ADMIN. SAYS RESEARCH SATELLITE LAUNCHED BEFORE WAR
New reporting indicates that the Biden administration believes Russia launched a research spacecraft for an anti-satellite nuclear weapon shortly before invading Ukraine in 2022, though the satellite itself was not nuclear. This revelation comes on the heels of the administration’s increasing concerns that Russia will add nuclear weapons to its counterspace capabilities, and only weeks after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution reaffirming commitment to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which Russia is a party.
This new capability is purportedly designed to destroy satellites, not to launch attacks against the U.S. mainland or any other countries from space, and there is no indication that it actually works.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China and issued a joint statement with Xi Jinping (more on that below). He also announced military exercises this week including practice for potential use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. These drills are significant, writes Senior Policy Director John Erath in his latest blog post, because the 2014 seizure of Crimea followed an “exercise” designed to disguise Russian military movements.
While these developments are concerning, they are not surprising, writes Erath. Every year around this time, Russia celebrates its “Victory Day” with excessive self-congratulation and its leaders typically invoke strong rhetoric as they seek to forward their perceived interests. Since the beginning of the month, Russia has threatened NATO and the United Kingdom, and has accused the United States of increasing the global nuclear risk by aiding Ukraine, but this may mask underlying weakness.
|
NEW NUCLEAR WAR BOOK ADDS TO ONGOING PUBLIC CONVERSATION
For the past few months, we’ve told you about the increased public attention on nuclear weapons issues thanks to films like the Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer, the Netflix movie Einstein and the Bomb, Netflix’s Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War, and The New York Times’s excellent ongoing series, At the Brink.
We can now add to the list Annie Jacobsen’s gripping new book, Nuclear War: A Scenario. The book provides a chilling account of the effects of a major nuclear exchange. As The Times noted in its book review, Jacobsen, “has done her homework. She has spent more than a decade interviewing dozens of experts while mastering the voluminous literature on the subject, some of it declassified only in recent years. ‘Nuclear war is insane,’ she writes. ‘Every person I interviewed for this book knows this.’ Yet the sword of Damocles hanging over our heads remains unsheathed.”
|
U.S. CALLS ON CHINA, RUSSIA TO REGULATE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USE IN NUCLEAR DEPLOYMENT
On May 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement about nuclear war and other issues as efforts to deepen their new strategic partnership continue. The statement on nuclear war was brief: “There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be fought” — strikingly similar to President Ronald Reagan’s joint statement with Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985.
On May 2, a senior U.S. State Department official called on China and Russia to join the United States, France, and Britain in declaring that only humans, not Artificial Intelligence (AI), will make decisions on nuclear deployment. This comes as the United States has sought to separate discussions with China over AI and regional military tensions from broader competition and contention.
Meanwhile, concerns are rising over China’s plans to develop floating nuclear reactors to power military facilities in the South China Sea. Despite ongoing research and safety concerns, China appears to be advancing these plans, alarming U.S. officials who warn of significant risks including environmental threats.
|
NORTH KOREAN DIPLOMACY WITH IRAN CONTINUES AMIDST NUCLEAR DRILLS
In late April, North Korea sent a high-level diplomatic delegation to Iran. It marked the first such engagement that North Korea has had with Iran since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delegation was led by North Korea’s minister of external economic relations and comes after the international UN panel responsible for monitoring enforcement of multilateral sanctions on North Korea was disbanded in late April as a result of Russia’s veto to reauthorize the panel.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also oversaw a military drill in late April that simulated a nuclear counterattack, during which multiple short-range KN-25 ballistic missiles were launched from road-mobile launchers. The drill tested a new nuclear command-and-control system called “Haekbangashoe,” or the nuclear counterattack commanding system that would enable the dual-capable KN-25 to be switched from a non-nuclear mission to a nuclear one on short notice.
|
IRANIAN LEADERS THREATEN NUCLEAR BOMB CONSTRUCTION, ALLUDE TO ALREADY HAVING ONE
In the wake of last month’s military exchanges between Iran and Israel, several voices inside Iran have been playing up the nuclear threat. On May 9, a top foreign policy advisor to the Supreme Leader told the press that if Israel threatens the existence of the Iranian state or its nuclear facilities, then Iran would be forced to alter its nuclear doctrine and pursue construction of a nuclear bomb. The advisor, Kamal Kharrazi, warned that Iran possesses all the requirements for building a nuclear weapon and would do so if Israel was not deterred. A day later, an Iranian member of parliament remarked during an interview that it’s possible that Iran already possesses a nuclear weapon, saying, “In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it.”
On May 14, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed grave concerns over discussions within Iran about potentially abandoning its prohibition on nuclear weapons. Following talks with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Grossi emphasized the need to halt such rhetoric. He highlighted the precarious state of the current inspection agreement with Iran and stressed the importance of improving access for inspectors to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities, warning of significant global implications if transparency is not restored.
|
TAKE ACTION: ONLY WEEKS LEFT TO HELP VICTIMS OF RADIATION
The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), and the associated compensation for victims of U.S. nuclear weapons testing and production, expires on June 7. RECA was first enacted to help those who suffered severe health problems or family members exposed to radiation from nuclear bomb tests or mining uranium.
While the Senate approved a measure extending and expanding RECA in March in a 69-30 vote, the House has yet to act. The pressure is on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to put the bill on the House floor for a vote, but thus far, he has yet to act. Citizen lobbyists from many of the affected states were on Capitol Hill this week advocating for House action. You can support them today by urging your Representative to take action on RECA. Time is running out and the impacted communities cannot afford to wait.
|
HOUSE RELEASES DRAFT DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) this week released its draft of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Unsurprisingly, the NDAA continues the trend of increased investment in nuclear weapons. For example, the draft NDAA once again authorizes $190 million for the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) and its associated warhead despite no money being requested for it. As a reminder, that system was cancelled in the Biden administration’s Nuclear Posture Review.
Encouragingly, the draft NDAA does include language on keeping a “human in the loop” for critical nuclear weapons use decisions. This language is aimed at ensuring artificial intelligence will not make launch decisions on nuclear weapons. A full analysis of the House NDAA and floor consideration will be included in next month’s newsletter once the bill is marked up and debated by HASC and the full House.
|
OP-ED: THE NEXT GENERATION OF ARMS CONTROLLERS NEEDS OUR HELP
Center Research Analyst and Council Political Director Connor Murray recently authored an article for Inkstick focused on the next generation of arms control professionals. The article was inspired by trips Murray took to his alma mater, the University of Illinois, as well as to Vienna, Austria. On both occasions, he spoke to students interested in arms control and other challenges facing humanity today.
Murray argues that fostering the next generation of arms controllers means visiting places not always associated with policy professionals. It is imperative, he writes, that “if we want to grow the nuclear nonproliferation field, we should make it easier for students and young adults who are interested in this important work.”
|
2024 RACE UPDATES: MARYLAND AND VERMONT
On May 6, independent progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that he will seek a fourth term representing Vermont in the U.S. Senate. He is the last Senator to announce his decision on reelection. The 82-year old Senator was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 after 16 years as Vermont’s sole representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. He will have no problem being reelected.
In Maryland: They say money does not necessarily buy happiness. Rep. David Trone (D) recently proved that lots of money does not necessarily buy a Senate seat either. He spent $62 million of his own money in the primary contest to replace Sen. Ben Cardin (D), who is retiring at the end of this year. However, in the primary election May 14, Rep. Trone lost handily to Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks, who will now face popular former Maryland governor Larry Hogan in the general election.
The Council has not yet endorsed in either race, but may.
You can see the full list of our endorsed candidates at the bottom of this newsletter from now until November 2024. Meanwhile, we urge you to flag the following pages that will be updated throughout the election cycle: Donate to all or some endorsed Senate candidates | Donate to all or some endorsed House candidates | Donate to all or some endorsed House and Senate candidates.
You can also find bios and donation links for all of candidates on our respective House and Senate candidate list pages. As a reminder, the Council is now and has always been nonpartisan; unfortunately, like nearly every other issue in Washington today, nuclear arms control has become an issue that is perceived as partisan and that therefore often limits who we endorse.
|
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
We are on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Bluesky. Follow us for the latest national security, legislative, campaign and nuclear weapons news on your favorite platforms.
|
CONSIDER BECOMING A MONTHLY DONOR
As election season continues, the Council is also hard at work on its advocacy on Capitol Hill. Have you considered making a monthly donation to support our efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear threats through political action? You can donate as little as $1 a month. Become a monthly supporter today!