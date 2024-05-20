Statement on the Death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Others

(MAY 20—WASHINGTON) The Council for a Livable World issues the following statement on behalf of its Board of Directors and of Executive Director and former Congressman John Tierney in the wake of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others:

“Our condolences are extended to the Iranian people in this uncertain time. As initial indications are that technical difficulties caused the helicopter’s crash, it is important that all parties turn to focus on a way forward that diminishes risks of conflict and provides security for all states,” Tierney said. “At this time, it is critical that the death of President Raisi and others not be treated as an excuse to increase international tensions. It would be a propitious time for Iran to denounce any intention to expand nuclear capabilities or to further limit access to its nuclear facilities. Now, more than ever, such action can avoid further ratcheting up tensions in a time of domestic transition.”

###