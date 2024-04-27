Council: Front and Center: April 27, 2024

RUSSIA VETOES RESOLUTION BARRING SPACE WEAPONS AS CONGRESS FINALLY APPROVES UKRAINE AID

On Thursday, the United States and Japan presented a resolution to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) preventing nuclear weapons in space and reiterating obligations under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which was initially proposed by both the United States and Soviet Union and ratified by 114 countries. The UNSC resolution had more than 60 cosponsors but was ultimately vetoed by Russia, as was expected; China abstained.

Assistant Secretary of State Mallory Stewart said recently that the resolution came after speaking with other UNSC members about their concerns and about “how irresponsible, destabilizing and really catastrophic a placement of a weapon in orbit would be.” The White House confirmed in February that Russia has a “troubling” anti-satellite weapon that has not been deployed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the country has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space.

Meanwhile, Congress finally approved a foreign-aid package including support for Ukraine eight months after President Joe Biden requested it to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity. During that period, Russia made gains on the battlefield and Ukraine’s desperation increased significantly.

Assistance for Ukraine, which accounted for $61 billion of the $95 billion package that also included money for Israel, Gaza and Taiwan, was approved by the House 311-112 on April 20. All 112 votes opposing additional aid to Ukraine came from Republicans. After the House voted separately on the components of the package, the Senate, which had supported a version of the bill in February, approved the combined legislation 79-16 on April 23. President Biden signed the legislation the next day.