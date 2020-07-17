Council for a Livable World

Making America Feared Again: The Trump Administration Considers Resuming Nuclear Weapons Testing

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in Common Dreams speaking out against the resumption of explosive nuclear testing the Trump administration reportedly considered.

Naturally, nuclear critics have assailed Trump’s new military gambit. John Tierney, the executive director of the Council for a Livable World, declared that the administration’s reported consideration of nuclear tests “was as reckless as it was stupid.  The United States does not need to conduct explosive nuclear tests and we don’t want anyone else to, either.” Read more

