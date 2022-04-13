Political brawl looms over nuclear cruise missile Biden plans to scrap

Council for a Livable World

Executive Director John Tierney was quoted in a POLITICO article discussing the Biden administration’s decision to defund a new nuclear-tipped sea-launched cruise missile authorized by former President Donald Trump.

Canceling the cruise missile and retiring gravity bomb are simply “common sense” moves, according former Rep. John Tierney, executive director of the Council for a Livable World, arguing that Biden’s nuclear vision “falls far short” of the changes he should have pursued.

“I think there is an urgency … to have taken this opportunity to change the stale thinking that they have around here about nuclear policy and move forward, which they failed to do,” Tierney said. Read more

