Senators wonder if NDAA can get its groove back

Senior Fellow John Isaacs spoke with CQ about the process behind the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act floor debate.

“Instead, the Senate will hold a shadow debate with few — or more likely zero — serious votes and virtually total avoidance of substantive policy-making. Instead, Republicans and Democrats will come together on the lowest common denominator policy prescriptions,” said John Isaacs, senior fellow at the Council for a Livable World and a student of defense issues in Congress for four decades.