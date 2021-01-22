STATEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF ALEXANDRA BELL AS DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE IN THE BUREAU OF ARMS CONTROL, VERIFICATION AND COMPLIANCE

CONTACT: Anna Schumann

(JANUARY 22 – WASHINGTON) On behalf of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and Council for a Livable World, Executive Director John Tierney, a former nine-term Congressman from Massachusetts, released the following statement on the appointment of Senior Policy Director Alexandra Bell to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, as well as the appointments of some board members:

“While we are sad that Alexandra Bell will no longer be on staff at the Center and Council, we are exceptionally proud of her for being appointed as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance.

Alexandra began her time as the Center and Council’s chief policy expert in March 2017 and in the past four years, helped strengthen our position on Capitol Hill as experts on nuclear weapons, national security, defense policy and diplomacy. Her prior experience as a diplomat was invaluable, particularly as the Trump administration presented unprecedented diplomatic challenges with Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In addition, she has offered guidance to dozens of young staffers in our organizations and beyond, has helped show countless young women that they can have successful careers in national security, and has provided the news media with hundreds of opportunities to avoid writing ‘marticles.’ We know she will continue inspiring others inside and outside of government.

This is a tremendous win for the State Department, the United States, and indeed, every person on the planet who believes a world free from nuclear threats is possible.

We are also sad that Mallory Stewart is no longer on the Center’s Board of Directors, as she has been named Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation on the National Security Council; and that Colin Kahl and Ned Price are leaving the Center’s Szilard Advisory Board to fulfill their respective roles as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Department of State Spokesperson, but we are thrilled for them, for our country and for our collective and ongoing quest for a more peaceful world.”

