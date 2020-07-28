Council for a Livable World

Surprise! $29.4B In Pentagon Pork Tucked Into GOP Relief Bill

Senior Fellow John Isaacs was quoted in The American Conservative about Pentagon spending added to the Coronavirus relief bill.

“The greed is not pretty. The Pentagon has already had $740 billion approved for defense this year, but it and its congressional advocates can’t resist asking for more and funneling more pork to their constituents,” said John Isaacs, senior fellow at Council for a Livable World & Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, in an interview with The American Conservative. Read more

