Top 11 critical races

By Geoff Wilson

These Council endorsees are on our team’s shortlist for campaigns in which your support could have the biggest impact NOW.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN-02)
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06)
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY-10)
Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ-03)
Rep Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03)
Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI-11)
Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ-07)
Cheri Beasley (D-NC)
John Fetterman (D-PA)
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH)
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

These will be some of the closest races in the country and their outcome will have a major impact on our ability to make a difference on nuclear weapons issues in the next Congress.

