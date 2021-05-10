What we think of Biden’s first 100 days in office

Quincy Institute President Andrew Bacevich referenced the Council’s presidential candidate questionnaire in a Responsible Statecraft article about President Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“Upon becoming president, Joe Biden wasted no time in reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the life of the New Start nuclear nonproliferation treaty, and that’s a good thing.

But candidate Biden had responded to a query by the Council for a Livable World by declaring that, ‘the United States does not need new nuclear weapons.’ Then why has his administration made no attempt to reassess the massive modernization of the U.S. nuclear strike force — projected price tag $1.2 trillion — now underway? Given the actually existing and emerging security challenges facing the United States, do we really need new land-based missiles, long-range bombers, missile-firing submarines, and a new family of ‘more flexible’ warheads? The answer is no.” Read More