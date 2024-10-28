COUNCIL MOURNS LOSS OF ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER GEN. JOHN H. JOHNS

(OCTOBER 28—WASHINGTON) Council for a Livable World, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to reducing and eventually eliminating nuclear risks through advocacy and electoral work, is saddened to learn of the passing of longtime advisor and friend General John H. Johns. General Johns was a trusted voice on national security issues and a staunch supporter of the Council’s work to elect Members of Congress who prioritize diplomacy over conflict, smarter Pentagon spending and sensible risk-reduction policies. While serving in Vietnam, he retained his deep respect for the Constitution, demanding ethical conduct in the midst of an ugly war and consequences for those who violated the rules of war concerning treatment of those on the other side.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Council for a Livable World Executive Director John Tierney released the following statement:

“It was an honor to work with the General, who always provided invaluable assistance, perspective and guidance on a range of national security issues as a member of the Council’s Advisory Board. Drawing upon his extensive military career and equally impressive formal education, General Johns looked at every situation from an ethical and justice-minded standpoint, striving to lead us all down a path of fairness and integrity in our shared quest for global nuclear weapons disarmament. We will sincerely miss his knowledge, wisdom and kindness.”

John Isaacs, Senior Fellow at the Council, added:

“General Johns was one of the most ethical American military leaders, the kind you want every leader to be. While he served in the Vietnam War, he was always skeptical of the eventual deep involvement in counterinsurgency there, and insisted on ethical conduct of the war. For example, he served on a committee that monitored war crimes committed by U.S. forces in Vietnam, particularly the My Lai Massacre. As his obituary noted, ‘He was nonetheless steadfast in his opposition to military conflict except in very limited circumstances. He was also a vocal champion for ending torture of detainees in American custody, joining President Obama on his first day of office in 2009 to witness the signing of the ban. Similarly, he strongly advocated for global nuclear weapons disarmament.’ I feel lucky to have known and worked with him for so many decades, as he was an indispensable partner in our effort to finally rid the world of nuclear weapons.”

