Statement Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

(AUGUST 15—WASHINGTON) Ahead of today’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Council for a Livable World releases the following statement:

The upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin presents opportunities but also potential pitfalls. Council for a Livable World is wary of any conversation about a resolution to the war in Ukraine that does not involve representatives of the Ukrainian government and its people.

Instead, Presidents Trump and Putin have an opening to discuss another pressing issue concerning both countries: avoiding a potential nuclear arms race. The last remaining treaty limiting the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), will expire in February 2026 and there are no plans for a follow-on agreement, so both leaders should use their time in Alaska to discuss continued limits on deployed nuclear weapons and future strategic stability. We urge both leaders and their negotiating teams to consider the urgency of continued bi- and multilateral engagement on strategic arms reduction.

