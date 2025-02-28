STATEMENT ON TRUMP-ZELENSKYY OVAL OFFICE MEETING

(FEBRUARY 28—WASHINGTON) Following the abortive meeting in the Oval Office this afternoon, the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and Council for a Livable World release the following statement from Executive Director and former Congressman John Tierney, a nuclear weapons and diplomacy expert:

“Today, President Trump addressed President Zelenskyy as if he were a defeated adversary, saying he “can come back when ready for peace.” To be clear, Russia as the aggressor is responsible for starting this war and would be responsible for any further escalation. The Trump administration has repeatedly said that it wants a ceasefire — but forcing a ceasefire on the victims is unlikely to lead to lasting peace. Any ceasefire must be with Ukraine’s approval and must not reward Russia’s ongoing nuclear blackmail. Further, any approach to a peace deal that assumes Ukraine has lost the war misreads the situation. Ukraine has fought successfully for three years, and the United States should continue to support a peace deal that maintains Ukrainian sovereignty and territory.”

###