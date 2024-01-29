Council for a Livable World

17 Red to Blue seats

Here’s the current list of 17 districts and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC)-backed candidates on the DCCC’s red-to-blue list of races with the best chance of taking Republican seats.

  • AZ-06: Kirsten Engel* (held by Rep. Juan Ciscomani)
  • CA-13: Adam Gray (held by Rep. John Duarte)
  • CA-22: Rudy Salas (held by Rep. David Valadao)
  • CA-27: George Whitesides (held by Rep. Mike Garcia)
  • CA-41: Will Rollins (held by Rep. Ken Calvert)
  • CO-03: Adam Frisch (open seat)
  • IA-01: Christina Bohannan (held by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks)
  • IA-03: Lanon Baccam (held by Rep. Zach Nunn)
  • MI-07: Curtis Hertel (open seat)
  • MT-01: Monica Tranel (held by Rep. Ryan Zinke)
  • NE-02: Tony Vargas (held by Rep. Don Bacon)
  • NY-03: Tom Suozzi (open)
  • NY-17: Mondaire Jones (held by Rep. Mike Lawler)
  • NY-19: Josh Riley (held by Rep. Marc Molinaro)
  • OR-05: Janelle Bynum (held by Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer)
  • TX-15: Michelle Vallejo (held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz)
  • VA-02: Missy Cotter Smasal (held by Rep. Jen Kiggans)

*denotes a current Council endorsee

