17 Red to Blue seats

Here’s the current list of 17 districts and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC)-backed candidates on the DCCC’s red-to-blue list of races with the best chance of taking Republican seats.
- AZ-06: Kirsten Engel* (held by Rep. Juan Ciscomani)
- CA-13: Adam Gray (held by Rep. John Duarte)
- CA-22: Rudy Salas (held by Rep. David Valadao)
- CA-27: George Whitesides (held by Rep. Mike Garcia)
- CA-41: Will Rollins (held by Rep. Ken Calvert)
- CO-03: Adam Frisch (open seat)
- IA-01: Christina Bohannan (held by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks)
- IA-03: Lanon Baccam (held by Rep. Zach Nunn)
- MI-07: Curtis Hertel (open seat)
- MT-01: Monica Tranel (held by Rep. Ryan Zinke)
- NE-02: Tony Vargas (held by Rep. Don Bacon)
- NY-03: Tom Suozzi (open)
- NY-17: Mondaire Jones (held by Rep. Mike Lawler)
- NY-19: Josh Riley (held by Rep. Marc Molinaro)
- OR-05: Janelle Bynum (held by Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer)
- TX-15: Michelle Vallejo (held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz)
- VA-02: Missy Cotter Smasal (held by Rep. Jen Kiggans)
*denotes a current Council endorsee