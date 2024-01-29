17 Red to Blue seats

Here’s the current list of 17 districts and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC)-backed candidates on the DCCC’s red-to-blue list of races with the best chance of taking Republican seats.

AZ-06: Kirsten Engel* (held by Rep. Juan Ciscomani)

CA-13: Adam Gray (held by Rep. John Duarte)

CA-22: Rudy Salas (held by Rep. David Valadao)

CA-27: George Whitesides (held by Rep. Mike Garcia)

CA-41: Will Rollins (held by Rep. Ken Calvert)

CO-03: Adam Frisch (open seat)

IA-01: Christina Bohannan (held by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks)

IA-03: Lanon Baccam (held by Rep. Zach Nunn)

MI-07: Curtis Hertel (open seat)

MT-01: Monica Tranel (held by Rep. Ryan Zinke)

NE-02: Tony Vargas (held by Rep. Don Bacon)

NY-03: Tom Suozzi (open)

NY-17: Mondaire Jones (held by Rep. Mike Lawler)

NY-19: Josh Riley (held by Rep. Marc Molinaro)

OR-05: Janelle Bynum (held by Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer)

TX-15: Michelle Vallejo (held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz)

VA-02: Missy Cotter Smasal (held by Rep. Jen Kiggans)

*denotes a current Council endorsee