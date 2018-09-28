2 days to final fundraising reporting deadline of 2018

Friend, There are two days left before the last major fundraising reporting deadline. Two days for candidates endorsed by Council for a Livable World to show that they have the wherewithal over the last five weeks of the campaign to win! Political observers of all stripes now say that the prospects for control of at least one chamber of Congress shifting are more than likely. Democrats are favored to take the House. And they have a 40 percent chance to take a majority in the Senate. The best way to block President Trump’s actions on nuclear and other national security policies over the next two years is to elect a Congress that will not be afraid to challenge him. Council for a Livable World is backing candidates who can win and who will challenge those dangerous policies: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) maintains a narrow lead in the face of immense outside spending.

Amy McGrath (D-KY-06) is in an extremely close contest with Rep. Andy Barr. She believes that, in addition to her civilian life experience, her active duty in the Marines provides her with a valuable perspective.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who has twice been elected to the Senate by very close margins, is in another neck-and-neck race in a state President Trump won by 20 points.

Harley Rouda (D-CA-48) has an excellent chance to finally retire Rep. Dana Rohrbacher in Orange County.

Speaking of retirements, Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), has an electrifying opportunity to return Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to private life. Beto's success would remove from the Senate one of the most belligerent hawks in office.

Civil rights attorney and former professional football player Colin Allred (D-TX-32) is working hard to change the voting patterns in the Dallas suburbs. All of these pro-arms control candidates must show good fundraising numbers to prove they can win in November. Will you contribute before the September 30 reporting deadline? Thank you for helping in these crucial contests.

