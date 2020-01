2020 Congressional, Political, Cultural, Sports and Holiday Schedule

January

Thursday, January 16 – Monday, January 27: House recess

N.B. Senate schedule in January has not been released because of uncertain impeachment trial

Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (federal holiday)

February

Sunday, February 2: Pro football Superbowl in Miami, Florida

Monday, February 3: Iowa caucuses

Tuesday, February 4: President’s State of the Union address

Sunday, February 9: Academy Awards ceremony honoring best films in 2019

Monday, February 10: Fiscal Year 2021 federal budget submitted to Congress

Tuesday, February 11: New Hampshire primaries

Thursday, February 13 – Tuesday, February 25: House and Senate recess

Friday, February 14: Valentine’s Day

Monday, February 17: Presidents Day, also known as Washington’s birthday (federal holiday)

Saturday, February 22: Nevada Democratic caucuses

Saturday, February 29: South Carolina Democratic primary

March

Tuesday, March 3: Super Tuesday with about 40% of delegates for President selected

Sunday, March 8: Daylight Savings Time starts

Thursday, March 12 – Monday, March 23: House and Senate recess

Sunday, March 15 – Monday, April 6: March Madness-2020 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball

Tuesday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, March 26: Major League Baseball season begins

April

Wednesday, April 1 – Monday, April 20: House recess

Friday, April 3 – Monday, April 20: Senate recess

Sunday April 5: Women’s NCAA basketball championship game

Wednesday, April 8: Passover begins at sundown

Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday

Thursday, April 16: Emancipation Day (holiday in Washington, D.C.)

Friday, April 24: Ramadan, a month of fasting for many U.S. Muslims, starts in evening

May

Thursday, April 30 – Tuesday, May 12: House recess

Saturday, May 2: Kentucky Derby

Sunday, May 10: Mother’s Day

Thursday, May 21 – Monday, June 1: House and Senate recess

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day (federal holiday)

June

Sunday, June 21: Father’s Day

Friday June 26 – Tuesday, July 7: House recess

July

Thursday, July 2 – Monday, July 20: Senate recess

Friday, July 3: Independence Day (federal holiday)

Friday, July 10 – Tuesday, July 21: House recess

July 13-16: Democratic National Convention

August

Friday, July 31 – Tuesday, September 8: House recess

Friday, August 7 – Tuesday, September 8: Senate recess

August 24-27: Republican National Convention

September

Monday, September 7: Labor Day (federal holiday)

Friday, September 18: Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) begins at sundown

Sunday, September 27: Yom Kippur (Jewish Day of Atonement) begins at sundown

Tuesday, September 29: First presidential debate

October

Thursday, October 1: Fiscal Year 2021 begins

Friday, October 2 – Monday, November 16: House recess

Friday October 9 – Monday, November 9: Senate recess

Monday, October 12: Columbus Day (federal holiday)

Thursday, October 15: Second presidential debate

Thursday, October 22: Third presidential debate

Saturday, October 31: Halloween

November

Sunday, November 1: Daylight Savings Time ends

Tuesday, November 3: Election day

Wednesday, November 11: Veterans Day (federal holiday)

Friday, November 20 – Tuesday, December 1: House & Senate recess

Thursday, November 26: Thanksgiving (federal holiday)

Friday, November 27: Black Friday sales

Monday, November 30: Cyber Monday sales

December

Tuesday, December 1: Giving Tuesday for charitable donations

Thursday, December 10: Hanukkah begins at sundown

Friday, December 25: Christmas (federal holiday)

Saturday, December 26: Kwanzaa begins

Thursday, December 31: New Year’s Eve

Note: Deadlines, due dates and schedules, particularly for Congress and the Executive Branch,

should be considered flexible.