24 hours to go

By

There are only 24 hours before the clock runs out on the last reporting date for this 2018 election fundraising quarter.

You may recall we have set a goal of raising $1,000,000 for our endorsed candidates this election cycle. We hope to raise $10,000 dollars toward that goal this weekend. We need your help to cross the finish line by midnight: can you make a contribution to one of the candidates below in the next 24 hours?

This deadline is a major test of our candidates’ momentum going into the final weeks of the campaign. Below, you’ll see a list of our candidates in some of the toughest races in the country. All eight pro-diplomacy, first and foremost, candidates below need your help. Could you make a contribution to one or more of those candidates now? 

Senate races

  • Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-NV)
  • Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

House races

  • Susie Lee (D-NV-03)
  • Steven Horsford (D-NV-04)
  • Mike Levin (D-CA-49)
  • Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ-02)
  • Josh Harder (D-CA-10)
  • Tom Malinowski (D-NJ-07)