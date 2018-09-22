3 GOP districts lean to Council-backed candidates

Friend,

With 44 days until the election, the Cook Political Report lists three districts in which Council-backed candidates have taken narrow leads in districts now held by hawks.

If elected, all three candidates can help to change the House positions on critical national security issues in 2019.

Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ-02): Kirkpatrick was first elected to the House in 2008. She is now running for Rep. Martha McSally’s (R) seat while McSally runs for the Senate. This is a Tucson district that voted for Hillary Clinton 49%–44% and should elect Kirkpatrick, a strong arms control supporter.

Mike Levin (D-CA-49): Controversial Rep. Daryl Issa (R) is retiring in a district Hillary Clinton carried by more than seven points. Levin, a former student body president at Stanford, has worked as an attorney focused on environmental and energy regulatory compliance and government affairs. In college, he studied nuclear non-proliferation issues and wants to work on reducing nuclear threats in the United States and across the globe.

Susie Lee (D-NV-03): Lee is taking on perennial candidate Danny Tarkanian (R) for the open seat that the Republican lost by a slim margin in 2016. This is a swing district in the southern suburbs of Las Vegas that backed Trump narrowly in 2016 and Barack Obama twice. Lee is favored, and is a staunch advocate of a diplomacy-first foreign policy approach.

Will you help keep our world livable by contributing to all three candidates and propelling them to victory?

Thank you for your involvement in these critical races.

Sincerely,

John Tierney

Executive Director

Council for a Livable World

Member of Congress (former) 1/3/1997–1/3/2015