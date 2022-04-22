60 Years of Council for a Livable World

Manhattan Project nuclear physicist Leo Szilard founded the Council for a Livable World 60 years ago because he realized that the “sweet voice of reason” alone was not enough to effectively fight back against the military-industrial complex that was pushing the United States to build more and more usable nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

To fight back against the increasing danger, Szilard believed that people had to engage in politics and help elect Members of Congress who would work toward a world without nuclear weapons. Thanks to your partnership, we have helped elect 400 Members of Congress who share our founder’s goals of reducing nuclear threats and rampant militarism through political action.

While we have seen global inventories of nuclear weapons drastically decrease since our founding, we now find ourselves in an era of bloated defense spending, endless war and increasing nuclear tensions across several continents, and we need your help to work toward our mission now more than ever.