A note on losing a major funder for our sister organization

By John Tierney

Perhaps you are aware of the subject of the recent article, ‘A big blow: Washington’s arms controllers brace for loss of their biggest backer‘ by Bryan Bender in POLITICO. As I was re-reading it this morning, I knew I needed to tell you, our Council for a Livable World supporters, about the impact that the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s withdrawing funding from nuclear arms control efforts will have on our sister organization, the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

As you already know, CLW is the oldest and most formidable organization that politically supports like-minded elected officials — helping them as they seek election and keeping them informed during their campaigns — and then lobbying members of Congress to fight for policies and budgets that support arms control and nuclear non-proliferation, as well as reduce unnecessary national security spending by encouraging reasonable cuts to bloated defense budgets.

You may not know the extent to which the Center has long been effectively engaged in researching, analyzing policy and informing and educating the public, media and Congress on our vital issues. It continues to lead the community in such efforts, and also serves as a critical resource for the CLW.

While the CLW does not receive funds directly from MacArthur, it relies heavily on the Center’s foundational work. In addition, the Center also is a formidable resource supporting other NGO community organizations in their work, and its continuation is an essential piece of the arms control and non-proliferation effort. Thus, because MacArthur’s actions have such an effect on CLW and the larger NGO community as well, this message is being shared with you with the hope you might be able to help.