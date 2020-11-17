Actions that the Biden Administration Can Take Without Congressional Approval

By John Isaacs

When President-elect Biden is sworn in as President on January 20, he will probably face a reduced majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives and at best a 50-50 tie in the Senate with Vice President Harris serving as the essential tiebreaker. This split verdict by American voters has led many to question what the new President will be able to accomplish when faced by a hostile Dr. No: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In fact, as President Trump demonstrated, a President can accomplish a huge amount just by changing the tone of Washington political discourse and through presidential declarations and executive orders. Below are steps President-elect Biden can take without requiring a majority in Congress that will make a major difference in national security and domestic policy.