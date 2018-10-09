All tied up

Our last email highlighted Council-endorsed races in which candidates are in a good position to win, but still need your help. Now we’re highlighting races where our candidates and their opponents are essentially tied, according to polling from The New York Times and Siena College.

►44%-43% Illinois 12th district: state attorney Brendan Kelly (D) is neck-and-neck with incumbent Rep. Mike Bost (R).

►47%-46% Kentucky’s 6th district: retired Marine Amy McGrath (D) is statistically tied with incumbent Rep. Andy Barr (R).

►45%-44% New Jersey’s 7th district: former State Department official Tom Malinowski (D) in engaged in a barnburner with incumbent Rep. Leonard Lance (R).

►48%-47% Texas 32nd district: Civil rights attorney and former professional football player Colin Allred (D) is in an extremely tight contest with incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions (R).

►46%-45% Washington’s 8th district: Kim Schrier (D), a pediatrician, has proved up to the challenge against former statewide candidate Dino Rossi (R).

►47%-44% Florida’s 26th district: Incumbent Carlos Curbelo (R) has only a slight lead over former university official Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D).

