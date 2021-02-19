An early glimpse at 2022 Senate elections

By John Isaacs

Although the 2022 elections are almost two years ahead, there have been a number of development setting up the Senate elections:

Several Senators have already announced their retirement at the end of 2022: Richard Burr (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Patrick Toomey (R-PA). Democrats are considered viable in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and perhaps Ohio. Other Senators may be considering retiring, but have deferred a decision: Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) Two Democratic Senators who won close elections in 2016 could face tough fights: Margaret Hassan (D-NH) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) Two Democratic Senators who ran in 2020 to complete terms of retiring Senators have to run again in 2022: Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) A brand new Senator, Alex Padilla (D-CA), the former Secretary of State in California, has been appointed by the Governor of California to replace Vice President Kamala Harris and also has to run in 2022.

There will be plenty of expected and surprise developments on the next months.